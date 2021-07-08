What is Flash Flooding?

(WWLP)- You might be wondering what the term “flash flooding” actually entails.

A flash flood watch was issued for western Massachusetts as Elsa tracks up the east coast. Now, what exactly is that? Well, flash flooding is extremely dangerous. Flooding is only second to heat in the number of weather-related deaths every year. A flash flood is a sudden and violent flood that can take anywhere from minutes to hours to develop.

It results from extremely heavy rainfall in a short period of time. With Elsa, we could see over 2 to 4 inches of rain total, which is more than enough to cause flash flooding. That’s why western Massachusetts is included in the highest-risk area for flash flooding due to Elsa. That risk also extends into eastern Massachusetts and also into New Hampshire and Maine.

The number one thing to know about flash flooding is “turn around don’t drown.”

That’s because it’s almost impossible to tell whether or not the flooded road is still intact underneath, and you also can’t see any obstacles under the flood waters. Even if a road isn’t completely washed out, you still need to watch for water pooling on roads which can cause you to hydroplane.

Also, remember wipers on, lights on, especially in very heavy rainfall when visibility is reduced even more.