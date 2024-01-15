CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the middle of January and western Massachusetts has barely seen any snow.

This season-to-date snowfall recorded at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 11.7 inches of snow, most of which was from the past snowstorm on January 7th. In a typical season, it is usually an average 49.5 inches of snow by the end of the winter in the Pioneer Valley.

Heading into the New Year, the pattern looks to try and become more favorable for colder air and better snow chances in January and February. In a typical January, the average is 13.5 inches of snow and in February the average is 12.8 inches of snow.

Of course, there is still a lot of winter to go and there could be a few fluffy inches of accumulation on Tuesday.