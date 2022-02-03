What is the difference between sleet and freezing rain?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is going to be dealing with a bunch of different types of precipitation as we head into Thursday night and Friday.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with the different kinds of wintry weather we’ll be seeing.

Rain falls from the cloud to the ground with temperatures that are above freezing at all levels of the atmosphere.

What is freezing rain?

Freezing rain occurs when rain falls through a cold layer, right at the ground and freezes on contact, causing a layer of ice to form.

Sleet forms when snow falls from the cloud, melts as it falls through a layer above freezing and then falls back through another layer below freezing. The rain drop freezes and falls to the ground as sleet.

Snow starts from the cloud as a snowflake and stays snow all the way to the ground when all layers of the atmosphere are below freezing

It looks like we could be dealing with all these different types of precipitation through Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for accumulating snow, sleet and ice.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire Counties from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for light snow/sleet accumulations and ice that may lead to slippery conditions.

