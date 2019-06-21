What is the meaning of summer solstice?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Welcome to a brand new season! Summer began this morning and now we have passed the summer solstice.

What does it mean to begin summer nad have a summer solstice?

It means that the suns direct rays reach their northernmost point making it the longest day in the northern hemisphere with the shortest night. It also means the beginning of winter in the southern hemisphere.

Summer began at 11:54 am.

It makes today the longest day of the year and that means today has 15 hours and 15 minutes of daylight. It also means that for every day from now on our days will get shorter and our nights will get longer until the beginning of winter on December 21st.

The beginning of winter is our shortest day of the year with only 9 hours and 6 minutes of daylight.

Just how long is summer?

Approximately 93 days and it ends September 23rd when fall begins.

