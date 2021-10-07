What is the reason for big temperature swings?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We may now be a week into October but it still feels like September.

After some dense fog Thursday morning we saw plenty of sunshine across western Massachusetts this afternoon and that allowed temperatures to warm back up into the 70s. People 22News talked to don’t seem mind the mild fall weather.

“I think right now it’s great I think we’ve had a lot of rain unfortunately but right now it’s beautiful so I’m enjoying it.” Sarah Slowinski

Most of this month we’ve had high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 50s. On average we typically see highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

Some overnight low temperatures in the 30s would be helpful in getting the leaves to change color.