CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts had its first snowstorm of the season this past weekend and that made for some very slippery driving conditions. The 22News Storm Team explains why it’s so important to have the right tires for driving in wintry weather.

If you don’t want to slip and slide in the snow or on the ice, you want to have tires that will provide the best traction. All season tires do well but winter snow tires will work better in the snow.

Mike Lapite, Service Manager at City Tire, told 22News, “Winter tire tread pattern is a lot more cut, a lot more design so it catches the snow better, gives you more grip in the snow. Whereas an all season tire is your basic straight tread pattern, still not too bad, but not as much traction as a winter tire.”

All season tires work well on all wheel drive vehicles.

“I don’t do snow tires, I’ve actually had bad luck having snow tires but I just got an all wheel drive vehicle,” said Kristina Rodgers of Palmer.

Snow tires are highly recommended on vehicles with front wheel drive. There are also tires you can get that will give you better traction for driving in icy conditions.

“If the customer would like to have their winter tires studded, what we do is take the studs, take the gun, following the pattern and this gives them more traction in the ice and the snow.

In Massachusetts, studded snow tires are only allowed from the first of November until the end of April,” said Lapite.

Whether you have all season or snow tires on your car check and make sure the treads are good.