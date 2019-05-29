What led to tornadoes and flooding across the country?

(WWLP) – While our weather has been less stormy lately, others haven’t been so lucky.

The last few weeks in the United States we’ve been talking about two big weather stories: The frequency of tornadoes and also widespread flooding. The two weather events are actually tied together.

We’ve had a very strong and persistent jet stream moving through the middle of the country. The jet stream is an area of strong winds high in the sky that helps to guide storm systems.

If the jet stream stays over one location too long you can get frequent rain as storms just keep following the same track.

Also, when you have a jet stream with very strong winds that can increase the risk for severe weather as well as it can develop a lot of wind shear, or change in wind speed or direction with height. Warm and tropical air pushing through the southeastern United States is also not helping.

That tropical air brings more moisture making for heavier rain and a contrast in air masses that helps develop severe weather.

So there have been multiple reasons for extra rain and strong storms with tornadoes.

