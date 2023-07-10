WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All of this rain could lead to issues on the roads.

Most of western Massachusetts will see 1.5 inches of rain, and some areas north and west could see up to 3 inches. That means wet roads for your commute, so stay weather aware.

Wet pavement alone contributes to more than 1.2 million traffic crashes per year. That’s mainly because stopping distance can as much as double on wet roads so leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. If you have to slow down, you can do it gradually.

As the rain intensifies visibility could become an issue. Your goal should be to see and be seen on the road. Don’t go out without a fully functional array of headlights, tail lights, and brake lights.

Monday’s precipitation, on top of what we have already seen over the last week, means rivers and streams are running high and the ground is full of water already. Any low-lying areas that are prone to puddling likely will.

Taking it slowly through wet areas is the best way to avoid losing control. Your car can hydroplane in as little as one-twelfth of an inch of water, or about the width of a nickel. In water that shallow your tires have to displace about a gallon of water every second to keep rubber glued to the road. The pressure of your tires and the depth of the tread make a huge difference in effectiveness.

Deeper puddles are more dangerous and remember it is difficult to tell the depth of standing water and you don’t know what obstacles may be lurking below the surface. It’s always a better idea to turn around and find another way rather than wade your car into a dangerous situation.

