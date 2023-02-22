SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – As Western Massachusetts continues to see a wintry mix, it’s causing some slick spots on the roads.

22News spoke with a local fire department about safety precautions to take during this kind of weather. Ice and snow are impacting parts of western Massachusetts and local residents are prepping for the wintery conditions overnight Wednesday.

“I try to make sure I bring in enough wood to make sure the fireplace is going so I can sit by and have some hot tea,” said Donna Renee Mandella of West Springfield. And having enough firewood on hand may be a good idea as the combination of ice and wind can cause power outages.

“We are going to see a lot of ice build-up, probably on a lot of tree limbs, which could cause them to drop the limbs could hit the lines and take power out pretty easily,” expressed Lt. Tony Spear of West Springfield Fire Department.

Local fire departments saying in the event of a power outage, be prepared and use caution. Never touch downed power lines, always assume that they are live electric wires, and make sure to report it immediately.

• If you use a generator during an outage, set it up and run it outside your home, away from the garage, windows, doors, and vents.

• Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

• And turn off or disconnect appliances and electronics in case of sudden power surges, which can cause damage to your home.

‘I make sure to charge up all of my electric devices, make sure I have a battery pack on hand,” said Mandella. Lt. Spear adds,” …and you always want to make sure that your carbon monoxide detectors are working.” And after this storm passes, Spear recommends that if you have any unhealthy trees near your home..make sure to have them removed in the Spring.