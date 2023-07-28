CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We should always be drinking plenty of water but especially on hot days like Friday.

The CDC says drinking enough fluids is one of the most important things you can do to prevent heat illness. Drink before you feel thirsty because, by the time you feel thirsty, you are already behind in fluid replacement.

Experts recommend 1 cup, or 8 ounces, of water every 15-20 minutes. You should not drink more than 48 ounces per hour, too much water can actually cause a low concentration of salt in the blood and cause a medical emergency.

To stay hydrated, experts recommend avoiding sugary drinks and alcoholic beverages. Getting enough water every day is important to keeping your body functioning correctly. Sometimes it’s easy to go about your day without thinking about how much water you’ve had to drink

or forget to take those sips until you start to feel bad. But, especially in the summer heat, water is vital to helping your body stay healthy and hydrated.

You want to set yourself up for success by drinking plenty of fluids before heading to work or camp. Water will almost always maintain hydration during your time out in the heat as long as you eat regular meals to replace the salt lost in sweat.