CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts woke up to some wet weather Thursday morning as some heavy rain moved through.

There are some things to keep in mind as we head through the summer months and flash flooding becomes a concern.

Never attempt to drive through a flooded road 1 foot of water can float vehicles 2 feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including SUVs, away.

Never try and drive around a barricade.

Remember turn around don’t drown

Across western Massachusetts, there are some areas that are prone to flooding. Valley locations, low-lying areas, underpasses, and small rivers and streams like the Deerfield, Mill, Westfield and Chicopee Rivers can flood.