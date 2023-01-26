GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News continues to track the latest winter storm across western Massachusetts, including in Franklin County.

On Main Street in Greenfield, where the snow was coming down steadily earlier Wednesday evening, but as of right now, things are pretty quiet there. There appeared to be some accumulation on the streets, which could make things slippery and not ideal when it comes to driving. So avoid driving at this time as plows are working to clear the snow and take it easy out on the roads if you must go out during the rest of Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, it was actually pretty calm until heavy snowfall occurred around 6 pm when it was really coming down. 22News spoke with franklin county residents who were preparing for another round of snowfall.

“The snow was coming hard down when I was home, as I got here there was less and less snow on the ground in the Northampton,” said Elieen Kroll of Sunderland. “I expect to go home and see more snow on the ground.”

The MEMA power outage map in franklin county showed just over 260 customers are without power in Franklin County.