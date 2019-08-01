What storm damage is covered by your insurance?

(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms have caused quite a bit of tree damage across western Massachusetts this summer.

Severe thunderstorms that even produced microbursts, caused trees to come down on homes and cars across parts of western Massachusetts this summer.

The good news is that your homeowner’s insurance policy covers damage to your house.

“If a tree hits your house the insurance company is going to pay for damage to your house,” said Bill Trudeau, President of the Insurance Center of New England.

Trudeau explained, “It’s going to pay for removing the tree from your house and it doesn’t matter if it’s your tree or a tree that belongs to your neighbor or it blew from somewhere you don’t know where it came from.”

Trudeau told 22News that damage to your car is covered by your comprehensive auto insurance but you will have to pay the deductible.