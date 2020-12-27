What storms cause river flooding?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day wind and rain storm brought minor flooding to streets and streams, but also managed to rise river levels and warrant river flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

But not all rainstorms cause that much flooding, there were a few factors at play making that flooding a possibility.

First, it was a particularly strong storm that brought 2 to 4 inches of rain in a two-day period, which is close to monthly rainfall total averages. On top of that, we recently had a snowstorm that dumped 1 to 2 feet of snow, and the warm temperatures and rain melted that snowpack completely.

So it was the heavy rain and melting snow all at once that brought that river flooding. By Saturday, the levels lowered enough to cancel all remaining river flood warnings.

