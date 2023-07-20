CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a warm and humid, and very wet July so far.

A look at the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook across the country which shows to the end of the month, is calling for above-average temperatures across the country, especially in the middle of the country where it will continue to be hot in the south. Here in the Northeast, it is also expected to be above average.

As far as precipitation goes there is some good news, it is expected to be dry in the south. It will be wetter than average over the Ohio Valley but here in the Northeast, it is looking like average amounts of precipitation as we head towards the end of the month.

7 Day Forecast