What to do if you find water in your basement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weather has given some areas a period of heavy rainfall, which could cause local flooding and ponding on roadways.

There have definitely been periods of heavy rain throughout this storm but let’s not forget that we had over 24 inches of rain this past summer as well. Some of the rain has caused cracks in people’s foundations from all of the pressure build-up underground.

Other people have had water come in through their windows in their basement from the heaviest of the downpours. Regardless if you have a finished basement or an unfinished basement, no water should be in the basement.

Erik Nordstrom from Cleaning and Restoration Supervisory at Allied Flooring and Paint told 22News, “Yeah the first thing to do would be to call a qualified restoration company. Depending on the amount of water that you have down there, if you only have a little bit, some people take care of it with shop vacs and rent a couple fans. If you have anything significant or if you have a finished basement or maybe have drywall getting wet or carpets that need to be dried out then you wanna call the qualified restoration to come in.”

Getting the water out and replacing anything that has water damage will ensure that no mold will grow in your home either. Remember to close those windows before it starts to rain to help prevent water getting into your home.