22News spoke to an expert about the best way to handle a home flooding situation.

CHICOPEE, Mass. WWLP) – As western Massachusetts residents woke up to flooded streets and cars many also experienced flooded basements Wednesday morning due to the overnight rainfall.

First things first, try not to panic! The professionals know how to swiftly clear out water to hopefully prevent any mold issues. It’s important to avoid stepping into flooded areas in case of any active electrical currents.

22News spoke with the owner of Priority 1 Restoration Services in Chicopee who said long-term damage can typically easily be avoided.

“If it’s caught soon enough then we can get the water out fast. We’d run some commercial dehumidifiers along with air movers and movement of the air will help to take all that moisture out. And again, if caught soon enough, mold shouldn’t be of any concern,” said Anthony Nelson, Owner of Priority 1 Restoration Services.

Keep in mind that most insurance companies won’t cover groundwater penetration, but most provide coverage if a sump pump fails leading to flooding.

The longer the water is present the higher the chance of mold which can be harmful to your health. It’s best to avoid home remedies like bleach and just contact a trusted professional.