AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – When the temperature outside is 90 degrees, the inside of a car can get up to 120 degrees in 20 minutes. That goes up to 124 degrees after a half hour. Temperatures like that can be deadly to a child or pet left inside.

“It’s like an oven. It’s exactly like an oven,” said Gene Caliman of Suffield. “It’s very hot.”

According to Massachusetts State Police, if you see a child or animal in a car, call 911 immediately and try to find the owner. If you can’t find the owner while waiting for first responders and notice the child or animal is not doing well, state law allows you to break the car window to get inside to save their life.

Many cars now come equipped with a “rear seat reminder” that reminds you to check the back seat before getting out.

Rear seat reminder on the dashboard of a car

“Always thinking of safety with animals and with people in hot weather,” said Renee Foley of Feeding Hills. “It’s very, very, extremely important.”

The state doesn’t have specific laws addressing leaving kids in cars, but caregivers can be charged with child endangerment. Also, it is illegal to keep an animal in a vehicle in extreme weather. People who do so could be fined.