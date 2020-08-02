What to do when a tornado watch or warning is issued

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of western Massachusetts Sunday afternoon until 10 p.m.

Weather Alert: Tornado Watch Until 10 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch means to be prepared when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.

A tornado watch typically covers numerous counties or even states. However, a tornado warning is different and means you should take action.

Tornado warnings mean that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. To keep safe, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoid windows, and if in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

