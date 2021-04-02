What to expect for Easter Sunday weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be April now but it sure felt like winter out there Friday. The 22News Storm Team explains why it’s been so cool lately and if it will be warming up for Easter.

It’s been a cool start to the month of April and the reason for that is the jet stream. You can see it’s dipping way to the south over the eastern part of the country allowing colder air to work down out of Canada. You can see it goes way up to the north in the western part of the country and that is where the warmer air is.

As we head into the weekend and Easter Sunday, the jet stream will start to move back to the north allowing milder air to work our way. For Easter, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. If you plan to wear that Easter dress or Easter bonnet you should be in good shape.

