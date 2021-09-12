What to expect for the rest of September

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On average, the Pioneer Valley averages 3.9 inches of rain during the month of September, but this year it’s had a wet start to the month thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which made their way through the Northeast dumping lots of rain in places like New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and even right here in Western Massachusetts.

“According to the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook, the next 10 days will be wetter than average. This is because a series of fronts and systems will make their way through our area, bring shower chances almost every single day.”

These shower chances we can expect as we head throughout the week will add more rain to the rainfall total. As for temperatures the area can expect to see warmer than average temperatures for the next 10 days. This will mean that temperatures will likely be warmer than the average of 78 degrees.

Lastly, the area can expect to lose more daylight. The 14th of September will be the last sunset after 7pm. On the 15th the sun will set at 6:59pm. This loss in daylight will make the leaves start to change color. We will just need the temperatures to go down a bit before it starts feeling like fall.