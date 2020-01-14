What to expect for weather in the coming months

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has had some very mild weather recently, but the rest of this month the forecast is telling a very different story.

Temperatures toward the end of January are expected to take a dive, with long-term forecasts predicting highs in the 20s and 30s, which is much colder than we’ve been experiencing recently. Some people say they’re okay with that as long as it comes with lots of snow.

“I think it was back in 2010 or 2011 we just got storm after storm after storm. And I loved it. We had to go buy a roof shovel– like that was great. Like I love taking care of our house and having all the snow and cross country skiing in the park down the street.” -Toni Anne Paquette, Chicopee

The rest of the winter season, nothing is looking too spectacular. The January through March seasonal average outlook predicts temperatures to fall close to normal.

Precipitation, including both rain and snow, isn’t supposed to be much higher or lower than normal, either. In a typical year, Chicopee picks up near 50 inches of snow total.