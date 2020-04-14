What to put in your home storm preparedness kit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Late Monday afternoon, as Massachusetts was being hit with wind gusts over 50 miles per hour, power outages were totaling up quickly. At one point, there were over 80,000 residents without power.

Power was restored relatively quickly, that won’t always be the case with every thunderstorm or wind storm in the future. Some storms make clean-up more difficult. Because of that, you and your family need to be prepared. The Red Cross says you should have a kit in your home ready to go.

Make your own storm kits

A few gallons of water

Non-perishable foods

Flashlights

Spare batteries

A first aid kid/any needed medications

A battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Fully charged phones/portage chargers

Car charger

Extra cash

Copies of important personal documents

If an incoming storm is forecast to be particularly long-lasting, make sure to increase your supplies.

If you use a generator in the event of a longer-duration power outage, it needs to be at least 15 feet from your home, do not run it inside your garage, even with the door open.

