What to put in your home storm preparedness kit

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Late Monday afternoon, as Massachusetts was being hit with wind gusts over 50 miles per hour, power outages were totaling up quickly. At one point, there were over 80,000 residents without power.

Power was restored relatively quickly, that won’t always be the case with every thunderstorm or wind storm in the future. Some storms make clean-up more difficult. Because of that, you and your family need to be prepared. The Red Cross says you should have a kit in your home ready to go. 

Make your own storm kits 

  • A few gallons of water
  • Non-perishable foods
  • Flashlights
  • Spare batteries
  • A first aid kid/any needed medications
  • A battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Fully charged phones/portage chargers
  • Car charger
  • Extra cash
  • Copies of important personal documents

If an incoming storm is forecast to be particularly long-lasting, make sure to increase your supplies.

If you use a generator in the event of a longer-duration power outage, it needs to be at least 15 feet from your home, do not run it inside your garage, even with the door open.

Download the 22News Storm Team Weather app for severe weather alerts in your location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

