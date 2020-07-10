What Tropical Storm Fay means for western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Tropical Storm Fay will be moving up the mid-Atlantic and northeast coast Friday and Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center forecast track brings the storm north Friday night, between the Hudson and Connecticut River. Here’s what Fay means for our weather in western Massachusetts:

Rain:

Flash flooding will be the primary threat in our area. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect 12 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday for all of western Massachusetts. The heaviest rain will fall from 10 pm Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Generally, two to four inches of rain is expected. Some isolated higher amounts of rain are possible, but not likely.

The best chance for flooding is for streets and small streams west of the Connecticut River. Widespread river & urban flooding is not expected at this time. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through Saturday afternoon. We also could see a few breaks of sun on Saturday!

Wind:

We are not expecting widespread wind damage. There is a less than a 20% chance of tropical-storm-force winds (39mph or greater) over western Massachusetts during the storm. Some wind gusts over 30mph are possible Friday night & Saturday morning, especially in the Berkshires and Berkshire foothills.

Damaging wind is possible with scattered thunderstorms as Fay moves through. There is a slight chance of a tornado, too. While damage and flooding are expected to be minimal with this storm, we do expect “disruptive” weather.

Stay with 22News, wwlp.com. and the 22News Storm Team Weather App for updates on this weekend’s severe weather potential.