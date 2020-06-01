What warming summer temperatures mean for Springfield residents

Watch Live
As the climate warms, Springfield’s summers have been heating up. (Climate Central)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study from Climate Central found summer temperatures are rising across the United States, and that includes right here in Springfield. But while that may lead to more days outside enjoying the summer sun, rising summer heat can lead to some significant issues for many people.

Out of the 242 cities analyzed in the study, 94 percent of them recorded an increase in summer air temperatures since 1970. For Springfield, we’ve seen an increase of over 1 degree — which seems small, but when talking climate, small changes have big effects.

According to Climate Central, summer heat can contribute to poor air quality. While we may be experiencing a slight reduction in air pollution amid the coronavirus pandemic, the reduction won’t last as the country starts opening up again.

One important part of summer heat relief, especially for those living without air conditioning, is cooler summer nights which allow the body to recover and cool down. And in Springfield, summer nights are warming quicker than the days.

Springfield is also seeing an increase in the number summer days which are warmer than normal. That means the people who have access to air conditioning will need to use it more often, bringing an increased demand on the power grid

Climate Central noted that increasing the efficiency of buildings is one important step to help with this problem that will only become more significant in the future as the climate continues to warm.

