What we know, don’t yet know about Sunday’s “radar-confirmed tornado” near Sandisfield, Blandford, Tolland

SANDISFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Around 7 p.m. Sunday night, National Weather Service-trained storm spotters observed a tornado in the Sandisfield area.

Shortly after, the same storm over Sandisfield produced what’s called a tornadic debris signature over Blandford. This means the radar picked up on non-weather-related objects blowing around from a likely tornado; debris like trees and branches. Tornado warnings for Berkshire and western Hampden and Hampshire counties continued through 8 p.m.

Downed trees and power lines were reported in Sandisfield, Tolland, and Blandford. So far no structural damage, injuries, or fatalities have been reported.

Here’s what we don’t know about the radar-indicated tornado.

In order to know the strength of the tornado, its width and its exact path, the National Weather Service will have to conduct a storm survey in the area to look at the resulting damage. This will also help decide what damage was caused by the “radar-indicated” tornado and what was instead caused by strong winds from severe thunderstorms. The survey will also confirm that the radar-confirmed tornado touched down.

However, the storm survey might be delayed more than normal due to the two local National Weather Service offices, in Albany and in Boston, preparing for incoming Tropical Storm Isaias.

As soon as the survey is conducted, 22News will update you online, on air, and on the 22News app.