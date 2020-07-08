What works, doesn’t work for keeping mosquitoes away from the house

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2016 file photo of aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen in a mosquito cage at a laboratory in Cucuta, Colombia. Congress is ready to act on President Barack Obamas long-stalled request for emergency funds to combat the Zika virus, which has been linked to serious birth defects and other major […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Its summer in western Massachusetts, and the first cases of EEE have been reported in Franklin County, so now is an especially important time to keep mosquitoes away from your family and your yard.

Using screens on windows and doors and making sure they are free of holes is one good line of defense. Also ridding your yard of any standing water, like in bird feeders or water pooled on surfaces after a rainstorm helps to keep mosquitos away.

Keeping up with your lawn care by cutting back high grass and high brush also helps keep the bugs away.

Studies found that using a rotating fan outside is more effective at keeping mosquitoes away than citronella candles. The fan makes it harder for mosquitoes to fly, and it disperses the carbon dioxide emitted by humans, which is what attracts mosquitoes.

According to NBC, citronella oil may repel mosquitoes to a degree, but the amount given off by a candle isn’t effective enough. It’s that reason the CDC does not include citronella products as an effective mosquito repellent.

Getting your yard professionally treated for mosquitoes is a very effective way to keep them away. Wearing wristbands with DEET or citronella is not completely effective, as they do not provide whole-body protection.