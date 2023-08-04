CHICOPEE< Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve seen quite a few thunderstorms lately and many of those storms had a lot of lightning.

Different types of lightning:

  • Clouds to ground, which is one of the most common
  • Intracloud lightning, which is lightning that is inside the cloud
  • Cloud to sky lightning
  • Cloud to cloud lightning

Some important things to do when a thunderstorm approaches your location:

  • Take shelter in a fully enclosed building and stay away from windows.
  • Do not use a corded phone, you can use a cordless phone or a cell phone.
  • Do not take a shower or bath, the plumbing can conduct electricity.
  • If you’re outside, do not take shelter under a tree. If the tree gets struck by lightning it can go through the tree and into you.
  • Stay out of the water, you don’t want to be in a pool or lake.
  • Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors. 

The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert on Friday, for strong to severe thunderstorms and potential street and stream flooding.

Weather News

More Weather News

Adam Strzempko is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 1996. Follow the 22News Storm Team on Twitter @22NewsStormTeam and view his bio to see more of his work.