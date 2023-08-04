CHICOPEE< Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve seen quite a few thunderstorms lately and many of those storms had a lot of lightning.

Different types of lightning:

Clouds to ground, which is one of the most common

Intracloud lightning, which is lightning that is inside the cloud

Cloud to sky lightning

Cloud to cloud lightning

Some important things to do when a thunderstorm approaches your location:

Take shelter in a fully enclosed building and stay away from windows.

Do not use a corded phone, you can use a cordless phone or a cell phone.

Do not take a shower or bath, the plumbing can conduct electricity.

If you’re outside, do not take shelter under a tree. If the tree gets struck by lightning it can go through the tree and into you.

Stay out of the water, you don’t want to be in a pool or lake.

Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors.

The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert on Friday, for strong to severe thunderstorms and potential street and stream flooding.