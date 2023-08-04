CHICOPEE< Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve seen quite a few thunderstorms lately and many of those storms had a lot of lightning.
Different types of lightning:
- Clouds to ground, which is one of the most common
- Intracloud lightning, which is lightning that is inside the cloud
- Cloud to sky lightning
- Cloud to cloud lightning
Some important things to do when a thunderstorm approaches your location:
- Take shelter in a fully enclosed building and stay away from windows.
- Do not use a corded phone, you can use a cordless phone or a cell phone.
- Do not take a shower or bath, the plumbing can conduct electricity.
- If you’re outside, do not take shelter under a tree. If the tree gets struck by lightning it can go through the tree and into you.
- Stay out of the water, you don’t want to be in a pool or lake.
- Always remember when thunder roars, go indoors.
The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert on Friday, for strong to severe thunderstorms and potential street and stream flooding.
Adam Strzempko is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 1996. Follow the 22News Storm Team on Twitter @22NewsStormTeam and view his bio to see more of his work.