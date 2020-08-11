What’s contributing to heat wave in western Massachusetts?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is in the middle of its fourth heat wave so far this year. That means at least three days in a row of temperatures reaching 90 degrees or above, and that happened at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

There are a few reasons why we are able to get so hot, when the average temperature for this time of year is in the low 80s.

First, a large area of high pressure leads to sinking air, which is bringing us tons of sunshine. The more sun, the more heating from the sun we get, and the higher temperatures go. The high pressure is also bringing the risk of thunderstorms to just isolated, although we are expecting changes starting Wednesday.

That high pressure is also driving a southwesterly wind, so that’s bringing us air from a location in the United States that’s not only hot, but humid. And the high humidity is making it feel even hotter than it really is. But while it’s a scorcher out there, this is not unprecedented.

The record for August 9th is 97 degrees set in 2001, and we only hit 90 degrees.

On August 10th, the record is 99 degrees set in 1949, and we reached 92 degrees at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.