What’s open: local pools, ponds, and splash pads

Wednesday’s sweltering weather didn’t quite match up with the season for most municipal and state pools, which have closed.

The spray pad at Forest Park was a blessing for Anna Griffith visiting from Brattleboro, Vermont.

By special decree from Mayor Domenic Sarno, all of Springfield’s spray pads are open through Labor Day.

“There’s nothing to do for the kids today, the last day of summer,” Griffith said. “All the pools and stuff are closed. I figured I would come down, so I came here.”

Michael Rodriguez’ nephew would have to settle for the spray pad instead of going into the pool which was closed days ago.

“Yes, I wish the pool had some water in i, jump in too, it’s hot outside,” Rodriguez said. “But at least the kids have something..that’s the important part, the kids having fun.”

Sarah Jane Sherman state pool in Chicopee was also closed, so families seeking relief from the heat traveled a few miles to Chicopee State Park, where the beach and the lake provided a refreshing getaway.

Eleven-year-old Arina Kovalenko couldn’t wait to tell her friends what a memorable day she enjoyed.

“It was awesome and even though it’s very hot, the water is really like balanced together,” she said. “So, we’re just sitting in the shade and it’s amazing.”

With extreme heat and Labor Day weekend just around the corner, 22News is working for you to find out which local pools, ponds, and splash pads are still open at the end of summer.

Agawam

School Street Spray Park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day

Chicopee

Splash Pads:

All splash pads except for Szot Park are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Splash pad at Szot Park is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Easthampton

Water Spray Park remains open until early September, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Greenfield

Hillside Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day weekend, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m

South Hadley

Buttery Brook Park spray parks open until September 3 from 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Springfield

Five Mile Pond:

Open the weekend of September 1-3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Splash Pads:

All splash pads are open daily through Labor Day

Westfield