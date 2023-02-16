CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You could definitely feel those spring-like temperatures Wednesday but why is it so warm out?

The talk about the warm weather continues as we got near or even broke record high temperatures for Wednesday across the region. One of the biggest influences when it comes to temperature in New England is the jet stream.

Currently, we have what is called a ridge in the jet stream, which is a lift that allows warm air to be filtered in from the south. Off to our west we have a trough, which is a dip in the jet stream and this allows cold air to sink in from the north.

7 Day Forecast

Starting Friday afternoon and going into the weekend, we will see this trough move east over New England which will allow temperatures to cool down for the weekend, before we see temperatures warm back up for the start of next week.