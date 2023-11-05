CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last weekend we had temperatures in the 80s then we saw some snow on Wednesday, so what can we expect over the next couple of weeks?

Our average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 56 degrees and our average low temperature is 36 degrees.

The 8 to 14 temperature outlook says that temperatures are expected to be above average all across the country and here in the Northeast.

As far as precipitation over the next 8 to 14 days, we’re looking at dry conditions over the Northern Plains.

To the south, we’re looking at wetter-than-average conditions and here in the Northeast it looks like we’ll have drier-than-average conditions from November 12th through the 18th.