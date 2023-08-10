CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a very wet and warm summer with a few more showers Thursday.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 82 degrees and the average low is 61 degrees, the temperatures are pretty close to average recently.

A look at the next 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average conditions, for a good portion of the country. Staying hot to the South, cooler than average to the north, but here in the Northeast, in New England, it’s calling for warmer than average temperatures as we head towards the middle and end of the month.

As far as the 8 to 14 precipitation outlook goes, drier than average conditions to the South but over to the West in the Northern Plains and here in the Northeast, calling for wetter than average conditions as we head towards the middle and end of this month.