CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend was the unofficial start to summer and over the last couple of days, it sure has been feeling summer-like.

Meteorologically speaking, summer began June 1st. Meteorological summer includes the months of June, July, and August. The astronomical start to summer when the Summer Solstice occurs takes place on Wednesday, June 21st at 10:58 a.m.

The summer temperature outlook is calling for warmer-than-average temperatures over the west, the south, and in the Northeast. The precipitation outlook is calling for dry conditions over the southwest and the northwest corner of the country but over the mid-west and in parts of New England we may see wetter than normal conditions.

