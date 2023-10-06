CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has been seeing above-average temperatures this past week, but a cooldown is on the way.

As we continue to push further into October, it is only a matter of time until the temperatures will stay chilly for good. Of course, when we think of fall, we think of the leaves changing and those cool, crisp fall nights and mornings.

While many places out west in the Rockies have already seen frost and snow, it won’t be long until Massachusetts residents will have to break out the ice scraper and shovel. Typically, on average the first frost in western Massachusetts comes between October 1-15, which is right around now. There have been years that we’ve seen frost as early as September and as late as early November.

When it comes to snow, typically the first measurable snowfall, which is one inch or more, is around mid-November. Of course, we can see flurries and snow showers as early as October as we all remember the great October snowstorm of 2011.

For this winter, we expect a strong El Nino pattern which will allow the jet stream to dip south and typically bring sudden cold shots to New England with the chance for average or slightly above average precipitation.

We fall back with our clocks on November 5th at 2 a.m. and winter officially begins on December 21st at 10:27 p.m.