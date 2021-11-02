When does Massachusetts normally start seeing snow?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Portions of New York state could soon see their first snowfall of the season due to lake-effect.

That’s because they’ve got winds blowing in from the northwest. That’s bringing in cold, Canadian air. When that air blows over the relatively very warm waters of Lake Ontario… the warmth and moisture from the lake gets injected into the air above. That produces snow showers, when temperatures are below freezing of course, and they can set up in very heavy snow bands.

For us here in the lower Pioneer Valley, it’s going to be a bit until we see some real snow. There are no major storms in the foreseeable future. Typically, in an average year, we don’t see our first snowfall until late November or early December. We are going to freeze, though, since we have multiple nights reaching the 20s and 30s ahead.