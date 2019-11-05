When does snow usually start in western Massachusetts?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The season’s first chance for snow comes Thursday night into Friday. The forecast can change from now until then, but regardless of who gets snow that night, or how much, it’s still a reminder of what’s ahead: winter.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam to see whether more locals are preparing for winter.

Rocky’s assistant manager Matthew Robidoux told 22News people have been coming in to stock up on winter gear:

“We got shovels, we’ve got roof rakes, snow blowers, ice melt, gloves, hats, scrapers, everything you need.”

One of the toughest parts of winter is snow removal. Taplin Yard, Pump and Power Equipment told 22News they’ve been extremely busy repairing and selling snow blowers, ever since word went out about of a chance for snow.

If you have a snowblower, don’t wait too long to get it ready.

“Biggest thing is the gas goes bad over the summer so if the gas goes bad over the summer and you go and start it, it doesn’t start, it’s not an easy fix. Usually, we have to clean the carburetor out — it’s not a 5-minute job,” Marty Jagodowski, the owner of Taplin said.

Last year, Chicopee saw its first snowfall on November 15 when a storm dropped 7.5 inches. 2017’s first snow fell on December 9 with 5 inches. The season’s first snow normally falls near the end of November.

November normally averages 2.2 inches of snow, and 10.2 inches in December.