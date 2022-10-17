CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Portions of the midwest received snow Monday and that leaves the question of when can we expect our first snowfall in western Massachusetts.

Wisconsin and Michigan saw some flakes today and surprisingly snow in October is not uncommon. In years past, there has been snow in western Massachusetts but on average the first measurable snowfall which is at least 0.1″ is in late November.

October snowflakes in the Pioneer Valley are unlikely but will have better chances come November.