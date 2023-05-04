CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a cool start to the month of May. The 22News Storm Team explains why it has been so wet and cool and when we could be in for a warm up.

Our average high temperatures for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 68 degrees and our average low temperatures is 43 degrees. We’ve had temperatures that have been much below normal for the start of May.

A dip in the jet stream has allowed the cool air to work down out of Canada. The warm air has been out to the west where the jet stream is well to the north. We’ve also had the pesky storm system that has been sitting and spinning for most of the week.

As we head toward the end of the work week and the weekend, that storm system pulls away and the jet stream moves to the north, allowing temperatures to warm up into the 60s and 70s.