CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a very chilly start to the day temperatures did warm up Wednesday afternoon. But it’s looking like it could be another cold tonight.

The average high temperature for this time of year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 71 degrees and the average low temperature is 48 degrees. It was chilly Wednesday morning with lows that dropped down into the 30s and 40s.

7 Day Forecast

The date for the first frost in the Northeast in Northern New England usually occurs from September 16th through September 30th and in southern New England, the average first frost occurs between October 1st and October 15th. It is getting pretty close to when we will see the first frost here in western Massachusetts.

First frost date Massachusetts

The average first frost in Massachusetts occurs between October 1st and October 15th.