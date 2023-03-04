CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are continuing to fall Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northern Berkshire County, Franklin, Hampshire, and western Hampden Counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire County and eastern Hampden County until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Snow will continue to mix with sleet and freezing rain in the valley especially along and south of the Mass Pike with mostly snow in the Berkshires and Franklin County. The highest snowfall accumulation looks to be north and west of the Mass Pike, especially north of Route 2 in Franklin County.

The greatest impact will be until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Winds will pick up and will continue through the day with wind gusts of 25 to 45 mph possible. The snow will be very wet and heavy, so give yourself extra time shoveling and snow blowing.

Just took a measurement as of 4:30am at our station in Chicopee and we have just over 3” of snow with a thin crust of sleet. Be sure to share your snowfall totals and pictures with us at https://t.co/ZuxRQfyCRQ pic.twitter.com/9lWtqtWmhM — Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) March 4, 2023

The snow and wintry mix will gradually taper off early this afternoon and any snow will have trouble accumulating on paved surfaces with temperatures around or above freezing and the stronger March sun angle. Highs today will be in the mid-30s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-20s. Sunday is looking partly sunny and breezy with highs around 40.