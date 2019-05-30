When is tornado season in western Massachusetts?

(WWLP) – Tornadoes haven’t been far from western Massachusetts recently with some as close as Pennsylvania and New Jersey this week.

With tornadoes in the news, it’s a good time to show you when we typically get tornadoes in western Massachusetts. Tornadoes are possible any time of year, but we start to see an increasing risk in May and June in western Massachusetts.

We’re at greatest risk in July and August, which is also when we see some of our most frequent thunderstorms. September and October we see a quick reduction in tornado risk as we head into fall.

Climate central posted a map from a 2018 study that shows the tornado risk is showing signs of moving East of the typical tornado alley, where most tornadoes occur. We’ve seen an increase in tornadoes per decade in many of the states east of Tornado Alley since 1979.

Remember, a tornado means to be prepared with conditions favorable for tornadoes to form. A tornado warning means take action as a tornado has been spotted or indicated by radar.

