When should you bring inside your plants?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Warmer weather is on the way here in New England but we are still dealing with cooler nights.

Temperatures the past few mornings have dropped back into the mid to low 40s, but once they get below 40 is when you have to start worry about your plants.

Jessie Burt of Springfield told 22News, “A lot of these annuals will not be happy outside if it is below 40 degrees. So you want to bring (in) these annuals like impatiens, our petunias, the geraniums.”

It’s important to keep an eye to the forecast. While certain plants like tomato plants can’t take the cooler temperatures at night, lettuce, carrots, beets and Chinese cabbage are all hardy plants that can withstand cooler temperatures. If you already have other plants outside, its important to cover or bring them inside.

“They’re in containers and I just put them in the last couple of days, so if it does sound like it’s going to get cold at night, I can go out and cover them or move the containers into the garage,” said Judy Dawson of Springfield.

Waiting until after Memorial Day is a good rule of thumb when wondering when you should move your plants outside.

A frost advisory has been put in place for northern Berkshire county Wednesday night into early Thursday morning for the chance of temperatures dropping back in the low to mid 30s, so it would be a good idea to cover your plants in those areas.