CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – River Flood Warnings remain in effect for parts of western Massachusetts along the Connecticut River.

Hampden County: A flood warning is in effect until Thursday afternoon for moderate flooding of the Connecticut River in Northampton.

At 115 feet, flooding is affecting a large portion of the Oxbow Marina in Northampton. Flood waters reached Route 5, a portion of which may be impassable.

Flooding spreads across the lower-lying sections of Hadley. In Hatfield, back water from the Connecticut River will push the Mill River over its banks, flooding parts of Valley Street and surrounding areas.

As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the stage was 115.5 feet. The flood stage is 112 feet.

The maximum river stage was 115.5 feet. This crest compares to a previous crest of 115.5 feet on 04/23/1969.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning and continue falling to 109.7 feet early Saturday morning.

(National Weather Service)

Hampden County: A flood warning is in effect until early Thursday afternoon for minor flooding of the Connecticut River at Thompsonville.

Flooding will become more widespread along the Connecticut River in Agawam, Longmeadow, Suffield, and Enfield.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the stage was 16.4 feet. The flood stage is 15 feet.

The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet just after midnight and fall below flood stage Thursday morning. This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.8 feet on 04/18/1996.

(National Weather Service)

Hampden County: A flood warning is in effect until late Wednesday evening for minor flooding of the Connecticut River above the Holyoke Dam.

As of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the stage was at 9.5 feet. The flood stage is 9 feet. This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.5 feet on 04/30/1850.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 5.85 feet early Saturday morning.

(National Weather Service)

Franklin County: A flood warning is in effect until late Wednesday evening for minor flooding of the Connecticut River in Montague.

At 31 feet, flooding of low-lying areas outside of the levee protection is likely from Greenfield through Hatfield.

As of 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the stage was at 31.3 feet. The flood stage is 28 feet.

The maximum river stage was 32.4 feet. This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.3 feet on 04/13/1947.

The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 23.6 feet early Saturday morning.

(National Weather Service)

Flooding is expected to be on the moderate side through Wednesday in the following locations:

Agawam

Longmeadow

Northampton

South Hadley

Hatfield

Hadley

Live: Connecticut River in Springfield

Flooding is expected to be on the minor side in the following locations:

Holyoke

Chicopee

Montague

Sunderland

Whately

Eventually, over the next couple of days, the river will continue to go down and the flood warnings will be dropped.

