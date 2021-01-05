When will bitterly cold weather take a turn in western Massachusetts?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a pretty active winter so far in western Massachusetts.

We are on the brink of approaching the historically coldest time of the year which is mid-January. But if you’re dreaming of spring to come because you aren’t the biggest fan of cold weather, when can you expect some noticeable changes?

You’ll have to keep the heavy winter gear out for more than the next month.

Average highs in January typically hover around the low to mid-30s and average lows are in the mid to upper teens.

The beginning of February is chilly too with average highs in the mid-30s. But by the end of the month, you’ll see more high temperatures reaching near 40.