When will high fire risk end in Massachusetts?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts has been under an elevated risk for brush fires the past few days. A fire on Minnechaug mountain took days to finally put out, with firefighters from multiple local towns coming together to stop the burn from Saturday until Monday.

Fire weather, as meteorologists call it, is when the weather has been dry for a long time, which means there is a lot of dry vegetation to act as fuel to fires. Also when the humidity is very low, like it has been, and winds are breezy, brush fires can ignite and spread much faster. That fast spreading makes the fire much harder to contain.

However, we are expecting changes soon. Winds will decrease Thursday, and humidity will increase significantly Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Finally, we do have some chances of rain for the beginning of the week, although they are relatively slight.