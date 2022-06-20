CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last several days, we’ve been enjoying some cooler and comfortable weather but the 22News Storm Team is working for you with when the humidity will be making a return.

The dew point is what we use to measure the amount of humidity in the air. When looking at the Dew Point Scale, you can see when we have dew points in the 60s and 70s it feels very uncomfortable. When they are in the 50s, it feels fairly pleasant and when the get down into the 40s and 50s it feels refreshing.

We’ve had dew points down in the 30s and 40s over the last few days so it had been nice and dry but that will be changing. Dew points were very low Monday but they’ll get up into the 50s on Tuesday and then on Thursday and Friday they’ll be up into the 60s, so it’s going to feel pretty uncomfortable.

We will also be tracking warmer temperatures by the end of the week and next weekend.