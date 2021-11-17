When will the Pioneer Valley see some snow?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After some mild weather over the weekend, it has been feeling more like fall this week.

Usually by now we have seen some snowflakes in the Springfield area. While we saw rain and thunderstorms in the Springfield area, some parts of western Massachusetts did see some snow this past weekend. Snow fell in the hills and in the Berkshires Saturday evening but we didn’t see any snowflakes in the lower Pioneer Valley, but in the past we have had snow by now.

Feeding Hills resident, Carol Smith, told 22News, “Oh yeah I’ve seen it before at this time but I’m looking forward to snow because I don’t have to drive in it anymore, I’m retired now.”

According to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, on average we see our first snowfall around November 24th, our first 1/2 inch or more of snow on November 29th and or first inch of snow or more on December 1st.

It’s looking warmer Thursday but some spots may see some snowflakes later this week or next week.