CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hazy skies are something we usually expect to see in the summer on hot and humid days but that is not the case right now.

Typically in the summer, the heat and humidity, and pollution come from the south and west and can collect in the Pioneer Valley leading to poor air quality. This is a different situation, with the ongoing wildfires that continue to burn out of control in Canada.

There is a low-pressure system that has been sitting and spinning bringing a few showers and cooler temperatures but it is also bringing the smoke from those wildfires down over the Northeast leading to the very hazy smoky conditions and the poor air quality.

The good news is that it does look like this low pressure will finally start to move away and things will start to improve as we head into the weekend.

