CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hazy skies are something we usually expect to see in the summer on hot and humid days but that is not the case right now.
Typically in the summer, the heat and humidity, and pollution come from the south and west and can collect in the Pioneer Valley leading to poor air quality. This is a different situation, with the ongoing wildfires that continue to burn out of control in Canada.
There is a low-pressure system that has been sitting and spinning bringing a few showers and cooler temperatures but it is also bringing the smoke from those wildfires down over the Northeast leading to the very hazy smoky conditions and the poor air quality.
The good news is that it does look like this low pressure will finally start to move away and things will start to improve as we head into the weekend.
7 Day Forecast
Latest News
- When will the smoke from Canada go away in Massachusetts?
- Westfield Mayor’s Ride rescheduled to June 17
- Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniels in trademark fight against poop-themed dog toy
- Massachusetts man faces life in prison for allegedly selling meth
- Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly donating to ISIS
Adam Strzempko is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 1996. Follow Adam on Twitter @22NewsStormTeam and view his bio to see more of his work.