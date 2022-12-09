SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With some snow in the forecast on Sunday we’re reminded as we approach Christmas, we really haven’t had any real snowfall so far this season.

Here at Carew Street Boys & Girls Club Festival of Trees at the Mass Mutual Center visitors hoping to win an ornately decorated Christmas tree feel something’s missing from their Christmas season. And that something is a coating on snow on the ground to complete the holiday experience. Karen McCloud of Monson recalls what snow meant during Christmas’s past.

“I think snow makes the holidays more special, it feels like Christmas. Just memories as a kid. want to go sledding. Go on vacation. It’s the best time of the year, and I think snow brightens everyone’s mood as well,” McCloud told 22News.

And yet when you speak with 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko we discover that over the years-snow has taken its own sweet time making a pre-Christmas appearance here in the Pioneer Valley.

“On average, we see our first snowfall in the Springfield area towards the middle to end of November. We average our first inch of snow fall around the end of November. And we have a half an inch during the month of November,” said Strzempko.

So with Christmas day still two weeks away there’s still time for nature to work its wonders allowing us to offer Yuletide greetings with a backdrop of fluffy snow.

